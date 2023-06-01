man died from electric shock

Manuel Francisco Hernandez Salcedo, 69 years old, died due to a delectric charge that he suffered in his home in the municipality of Bosconia, Cesar.

Read also: Man died electrocuted in Valledupar

According to the authorities, Hernández Salcedo was manipulating a ceiling in a house located in the San Martín neighborhood, where he suffered a power discharge.

After the man fell from a ladder, suffered a blow to the head, and was transferred to the Sinais Vitais Clinic of the municipality.

However, health professionals could not do anything for Manuel Francisco Hernández because he arrived without vital signs.

Do not stop reading: The alleged murderer of a community leader must answer for another account in court

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the body to transfer it to Valledupar.