A few hours after a homicide occurred this Wednesday in Valledupar, another happened that left as a victim a man who is unidentified by the authorities.

It is a subject that sustained stab wounds at the hands of another man. The events were recorded on 41st street of Simón Bolívar avenue, exactly at the height of the neighborhood San Martín, south of the city.

There are two versions of mobile phones: the first, which the affected person tried to commit a theft and the citizen defended himself, and the other it was a fight.

The injured person was transferred to the Santa Isabel Clinic where minutes later They reported his death due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Staff of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse and transferred him to Legal Medicine where he is expected to be identified.

This was the second homicide on Wednesday morning. The first victim was the watchman samuel diazalso murdered with a knife inside his home in the El Porvenir Urbanization.

With this the murders rise to 23 registered so far this year in Valledupar.