MAN DIES AFTER ATTEMPTING TO DEFEND HIS EUCALIPTAL FROM A FIRE « cde News

News

by admin
CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) This is Leandro Paulo Neuman (39) from the town of Paso Tuyá, Azote’y, who died as a result of the severe burns he suffered after being hit by the fire that consumed his eucalyptus plantations.

The event occurred on Monday around 3:00 p.m. in the aforementioned neighborhood and after the incident, the man evacuated to Asunción, where he died in the early hours of this Tuesday.

According to the data collected, Neuman was alerted that there was a fire in his eucalyptus forest, so he got on his tractor to try to prevent the advance of the fire, however, he was left in the middle of the fire and accidentally fell to the ground after one of the fires exploded. your tractor tires.

The victim suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on 80 percent of the body surface. The town of Paso Tuya is in mourning for what happened since the man was a very active person in the community.

