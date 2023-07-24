Man dies after being rammed by a bull in Santa Rosa – Diario La Hora

SITUATION. The wounded man was taken to the Ambato public hospital, but due to the seriousness of the wound he died. (photo to graph)

A serious injury ended the life of a man who was rammed by a bull. The event occurred in the middle of a bullfighting event in the San Pablo sector of the parish of Santa Rosa, south of Ambato.

It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, 2023. Due to the seriousness of the injury, the unfortunate citizen was unable to receive medical attention at the public health center where he was transferred, since he died before arriving at the place.

events

In the bullfighting event, some intrepid attendees were next to one of these bovines known for the rudeness of their behavior.

Hence, the animal attacked the man, which it took with its horns and raised him up and then threw him to the ground where he was badly injured.

Preliminarily it was known that the man would have been in an alleged alcoholic state when the attack occurred, however, the data was not confirmed.

Before the astonished look of those who were in the place, the cries of despair and the anguish of those present, some helped him to prevent him from being attacked by the bull again and gave him first aid to try to help him.

Then they transferred the man to the General Teaching Hospital of Ambato, where he would have arrived with almost no vital signs with a wound at the height of the abdomen.

Due to the seriousness of said injury, the unfortunate died shortly after arriving at the nursing home.

Procedure

Agents from the National Directorate for Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Extortion and Kidnapping (Dinased) and Tungurahua Criminalistics were summoned.

There they found a woman who identified herself as the wife of the deceased, who presented a medical certificate to justify the consequence of the death.

The procedure was taken over by the gendarmes, the death was considered an accidental event. (MAG)

