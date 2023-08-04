Home » Man drugged his wife to prostitute her
The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a judge with guarantee control functions to send Yelvis David Jiménez Campo to jail, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

According to the information provided by the victim, his former sentimental partner, the events took place on May 19, when he arrived at his residence in the El Rocío neighborhood of Valledupar (Cesar), being approached by the attacker, who, apparently, under intimidation and physical aggression, he would have forced her to go to her house in order to talk.

According to the investigation, while at the site, the man would have uttered insults and tried to injure her arm with a sharp weapon, in the same way, after a while they leave the place, but again under summons with a stone, he insists that they must remain silent, otherwise he would kill her.

A second attack occurred on May 27, when the perpetrator, using force and given the woman’s refusal to agree to the request to return with him, hit her on different parts of the head, at the same time as with a bottle glass threatens to kill her.

The victim announced that, during the time she lived with Jiménez Campo, she had been forced to consume drugs and prostitute herself, having to hand over the money resulting from that activity.

