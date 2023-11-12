Home » Man fell 5 meters from roof: seriously injured
News

by admin
The man alone laid roofing felt on the western side of the cold roof of his house. Other workers were busy on the opposite side. For reasons that are still unclear, the 47-year-old fell and fell to the ground from a height of around 5 meters despite being secured by scaffolding. He was seriously injured.

The workers immediately called emergency services. After receiving emergency medical treatment, the 47-year-old was flown by rescue helicopter to the UKH Salzburg.

