Man fell in Vbg. from mountaintop 300 meters to death

A 36-year-old fell on Saturday evening in the municipality of Bürs (Bludenz district) from a mountain peak 300 meters over a gully to his death. A companion of the same age who wanted to descend with three people to the 36-year-old also fell. He was rescued by helicopter and flown to Feldkirch Regional Hospital. Police say he is out of danger. The group had planned to light a midsummer bonfire on the mountaintop.

A total of twelve people climbed up the Tantermauses (1,822 meters) over the Nonnenalpe for the midsummer bonfire on Saturday afternoon. There is a fireplace just below the summit cross. The group waited for dusk on the mountaintop, when they then set off for the fireplace, the 36-year-old lost his balance and fell.

When descending to the casualty, the second 36-year-old fell. One person got through to the first victim, but could only determine death. As a result, two members of the group descended independently, the other people were brought to safety with the police helicopter. The entire group was cared for by a crisis intervention team in the mountain rescue center in Bludenz.