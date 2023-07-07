Home » Man fled – murder in Carinthia: woman stabbed with a Stanley knife
News

Man fled – murder in Carinthia: woman stabbed with a Stanley knife

by admin
Man fled – murder in Carinthia: woman stabbed with a Stanley knife

Man wanted to kill himself
At the time, officials did not know that the accident was linked to a murder. Only at 5.12 a.m. did the first realization come. The victim’s 40-year-old daughter raised the alarm and complained that she had received a text from her father saying that he and his partner would not be alive when the message was received. A police patrol then went to the man’s residence, Kreuzberglweg in Eberndorf, and found the dead woman in the kitchen. It was only at this point in time that the officials found out that the author of the message was the 69-year-old victim.

See also  Ukraine loses rare special tanks in minefield

You may also like

Largest police operation against British cannabis plantations

Qibin District Accelerates Key Project Construction for Economic...

Fearing a legal battle between Twitter and Threads,...

Yaguareños bet on the green seal

Heating Act: Have you overwhelmed the country, Mr....

Stoltenberg sees agreement on Sweden joining NATO “within...

Justice Musrat Hilali took the oath of office...

They warn of an increase in espionage by...

Ministry of Water Resources Issues Flood Warning as...

Now Habeck is also threatened with a herring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy