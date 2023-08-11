Man found dead in Hurtado was a military man

The man found lifeless and whose body was in an advanced state of decomposition in a tributary near the old suspension bridge of the Hurtado Spa of the Guatapurí river in Valledupar, was identified as Miguel Agresot Rodríguez, 36, a native of Cartagena.

It was also known that the victim was an active sergeant of the National Army.

According to the Legal Medicine opinion, the deceased had several stab wounds to his body. However, the motives and authors are the subject of investigation.

It should be noted that this case was recorded last holiday Monday when some visitors to the Spa noticed the body and notified the authorities. Different relief agencies together with the National Police carried out the removal of the body.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

