Man hands out fireworks to small children: Antwerp police confiscate more than 600 pieces (Antwerp)

The Antwerp police have seized more than 600 pieces of fireworks. — © Antwerp Police

Antwerp –

The Antwerp police caught a man on Saturday handing out fireworks to small children in the Seefhoek. More than 600 fireworks were found in his car.

The Stuivenberg neighborhood team noticed some young people setting off fireworks on the square on Schoolstraat on Saturday. “The inspectors then came into view of a parked car,” says Willem Migom, spokesperson for the Antwerp police. “Next to the car was a young man handing out fireworks to small children.”

The car was checked and the police found more than 600 pieces of fireworks in it. “All the fireworks were confiscated,” says Migom. The car was also parked illegally and the driver did not comply with the conditions of his provisional driver’s license. The necessary reports were drawn up.

The neighborhood team also noticed fireworks on the Left Bank in Ernest Claesstraat. “Two men were checked next to a car. The police found about 120 pieces of fireworks in the suitcase. Everything was confiscated and the two men received a heavy GAS fine,” the police said.

The police would like to emphasize once again that lighting your own fireworks or having them in your pocket is prohibited and very dangerous. “Be safe tonight and tonight!”

© Antwerp Police

© Antwerp Police

Share this: Facebook

X

