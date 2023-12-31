Home » Man hands out fireworks to small children: Antwerp police confiscate more than 600 pieces (Antwerp)
News

Man hands out fireworks to small children: Antwerp police confiscate more than 600 pieces (Antwerp)

by admin

The Antwerp police have seized more than 600 pieces of fireworks. — © Antwerp Police

Antwerp –

The Antwerp police caught a man on Saturday handing out fireworks to small children in the Seefhoek. More than 600 fireworks were found in his car.

The Stuivenberg neighborhood team noticed some young people setting off fireworks on the square on Schoolstraat on Saturday. “The inspectors then came into view of a parked car,” says Willem Migom, spokesperson for the Antwerp police. “Next to the car was a young man handing out fireworks to small children.”

The car was checked and the police found more than 600 pieces of fireworks in it. “All the fireworks were confiscated,” says Migom. The car was also parked illegally and the driver did not comply with the conditions of his provisional driver’s license. The necessary reports were drawn up.

The neighborhood team also noticed fireworks on the Left Bank in Ernest Claesstraat. “Two men were checked next to a car. The police found about 120 pieces of fireworks in the suitcase. Everything was confiscated and the two men received a heavy GAS fine,” the police said.

The police would like to emphasize once again that lighting your own fireworks or having them in your pocket is prohibited and very dangerous. “Be safe tonight and tonight!”

© Antwerp Police

© Antwerp Police

See also  Family of three and two neighbors taken to hospital after CO poisoning in Vorst (Vorst)

You may also like

Antiguo Cuscatlán culminated its patron saint festivities with...

North Korea says it will no longer seek...

Eurostar trains will run again on Sunday

Crafts were also part of the Cali Fair

The CCP’s double standards on anti-terrorism and the...

Lesser known but fascinating dinosaurs » Science News

Iran’s regime executed four people accused of spying...

Will CalWorks payment increase in early 2024?

Supersalud has its eyes on Soat

Short-distance passenger flow is concentrated on the second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy