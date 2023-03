A charred body was found by cane cutters among the “tasks” assigned to them at their workplace. The event occurred at the Atalayita farm, Acajutla, in Sonsonate.

The authorities rule out that what happened is a homicide, since it was learned that it is a drunkard who came to sleep among the reeds and died burned due to his condition.

The workers immediately notified the authorities so that they could recognize the victim.