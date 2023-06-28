Man in a neo-Nazi outfit distributes balloons to kindergarten children – police are investigating

The police got involved after a man with identification marks from the right-wing extremist scene distributed balloons at a kindergarten in the municipality of Föritztal in the district of Sonneberg. According to a spokesman, administrative offense proceedings have been initiated. In addition, the state security of the Saalfeld criminal police is involved in the investigation.

right Scene clothes and blue balloons

In the video, which has been widely shared on social networks, the man can be seen in front of a daycare center in Föritztal. He wears trousers in the imperial colors of black, white and red and a T-shirt with the imprint “Wehrmacht wieder mit” and a likeness of a soldier.

“Honorary deportation helper” is written on the minibus from which he distributes the blue balloons. No imprint can be seen on the distributed balloons – but a logo similar to that of the AfD can be seen on a balloon that is still in the car. Blue is also the party color.

Among other things, the member of parliament Katharina König-Preuss (left) shared the video in a defaced form on Twitter.

