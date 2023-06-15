Man in custody after killing tourist in Bavaria

After the fatal attack near Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, a tourist from the USA is in custody on suspicion of murder. The 30-year-old was brought before a magistrate on Thursday, the police said. He attacked two tourists on Wednesday and pushed them into a ravine. A 21-year-old died in a clinic on Thursday night.

According to the authorities, the two young women met the man on Wednesday afternoon on a hiking trail east of the Marienbrücke in the municipality of Schwangau, from which you can see the Pöllat Gorge and Neuschwanstein Castle above. They are said to have joined the 30-year-old and then walked along a trail to a viewpoint.

The man then attacked the 21-year-old. When her 22-year-old companion wanted to intervene, he is said to have choked her and pushed her down a ravine. According to the spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, an attempted sexual offense against the 21-year-old should have occurred. The man is also said to have pushed them down the slope. After 50 meters, the woman came to rest next to her companion. Both were injured and taken to a hospital, where the 21-year-old succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators arrested the suspect near the crime scene on Wednesday. Police and prosecutors are investigating, according to the information, for attempted murder and murder.

After the deadly attack, the police are looking for witnesses to the incident and footage. Photos and videos from the vicinity of the crime scene, which is popular with tourists, near the Marienbrücke near Neuschwanstein Castle, could be uploaded to a special portal, the police said on Thursday. Even if the alleged perpetrator or the two women who were attacked only happened to be seen on the material, this could help with the investigation.