Man is threatened, assaulted and extorted – Diario La Hora

ILLUSTRATION. The criminals took the victim to a desolate place to commit the crime and threaten him.

Two thieves surprised a motorcyclist who, under threats, they took to a remote part of the city to dismantle his motorcycle and extort money from him.

The event occurred on the night of Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the intersection of Teniente Hugo Ortiz and El Tejar streets, belonging to the parish of Atahualpa, north of Ambato.

Event

The alert was reported to ECU 911. Police from the La Victoria – Atahualpa Mobile Police responded to the request for help. At the site they found a man who, still scared, reported the incident to the gendarmes.

The injured party said that he was heading home on his motorcycle, when he reached the Atocha park, two thieves aboard a gray Chevrolet D’max truck with Azuay plates intercepted him.

One of the antisocials got on the back of the motorcycle and with threats made him travel to the San José sector in Constantino Fernández.

Once they were far from the city, the thugs beat him and then began to steal the motorcycle’s headlight, take his helmet and keys.

In the midst of the crime, the criminals told him that he had to raise $1,000 in cash so that they could deliver his belongings and that he had until this Monday, September 11, 2023, to do so.

The offenders assured the victim that they were part of an organized crime group and that if he alerted the Police, they would take revenge on his relatives. The complaint about the incident is known to the authorities, meanwhile, the uniformed officers are carrying out investigations into the case to catch the thieves. (MAG)

