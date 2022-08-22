In silence in front of the investigating judge of Salerno. They made use of the right not to answer Monica Milite and his 18-year-old son, Massimiliano, accused with his third son of killing with 40 stab wounds and concealing the corpse of Ciro Palmieri (husband and father) in the house of Giffoni (Salerno). They did not utter a word during the interrogation of guarantee unlike the 15-year-old son, who instead confirmed what he had declared on Friday, the day in which he was heard by the Prosecutor’s Office led by Patrizia Imperato.