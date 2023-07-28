Man kills three people in an apartment building in the Augsburg district

HomeGermany

By: Mark Stoffers

According to the police, a man shot three people in the Augsburg district. Two others were injured.

Langweid/Schwaben – In an apartment building in the district of Augsburg in Bayern tragedy struck on Friday night. According to the police, a man shot dead three people. He seriously injured two other people on Friday evening in the town of almost 9,000 inhabitants. The alleged perpetrator was 64 years old and was arrested after the crime in Langweid, Bavaria, according to the police headquarters Swabia pronounce north.

Augsburg district: man kills three people in an apartment building in Langweid in Bavaria

According to initial findings, the first act occurred on Schubertstrasse in Langweid in the Augsburg district. There, the alleged perpetrator entered the house at around 7:15 p.m. and opened fire there. According to the police, two women aged 72 and 49 and a 52-year-old man were fatally injured by the shots. The police did not say whether they were killed in one of the apartments: “We are only talking about the fact that the three victims were killed in the apartment building and do not want to go into detail,” a police spokesman said German Press Agency (dpa).

As a result, the man gained access to another apartment in Hochvogelstrasse. There he opened fire on a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. Both people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, where they are in stable condition, police said.

Man kills three people in the district of Augsburg: the police apprehend the suspected perpetrators shortly after the crime

According to the Augsburg General The police managed to arrest the alleged perpetrator shortly after the crime. The 64-year-old was probably still near the second crime scene. He was stopped in his car. “He allowed himself to be arrested without resistance,” said a police spokesman dpa.

According to the emergency services, the 64-year-old, who comes from the region but not from the town, had at least one firearm with him. According to unconfirmed information, a car with three firearms is said to have been found. The police did not provide any information about the background to the crime on Friday evening, since the investigation into the crime in Langweid in the Augsburg district had just started.

Man kills three people in the district of Augsburg: the police partially cordon off the place – helicopters in action

Furthermore, the “Augsburger Allgemeine” reports that the police have partially cordoned off the community. Helicopters were deployed over the crime scenes. In addition to rescue workers, intervention teams were also on site. (With material from the dpa)

