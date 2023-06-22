Home » Man lost hand in brutal machete attack in Puerto López
News

Man lost hand in brutal machete attack in Puerto López

by admin
Man lost hand in brutal machete attack in Puerto López

In the inspection of Pachaquiaro, jurisdiction of the municipality of Puerto López, a 52-year-old man was captured in flagrante delicto, who in an act of intolerance attacked another citizen with a machete, causing a serious injury to the left upper limb at the height of the forearm causing amputation of the hand.

The event occurred when these two people were conversing in a public establishment and drinking intoxicating drinks.

The fight would have apparently been generated, at the time of making the payment for what was consumed in the establishment, where those involved did not reach an agreement, thus generating this reprehensible fact.

The victim was immediately transferred to the local hospital in Puerto López, however, given the seriousness of his injury, he was referred to the Primavera Clinic in the city of Villavicencio.

The captured subject was presented and made available to the Local Prosecutor’s Office of Puerto López, for the crime of personal injury.

Source: Meta Police

See also  Approaches with criminal gangs from Quibdó seek to stop urban violence

You may also like

It is certain that Colonel Dávila committed suicide,...

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party...

Kretschmer: East needs more investment and less bureaucracy

Olympian Javelin Tharoor Arshad Nadeem out of Athletics...

More money so senior organizations don’t look old

Explosion in Paris: Front of building collapses

Will this problem ever end?

Li Yugang’s Speech Held at the Autonomous Region...

Court clears Leoni takeover | News.at

Petitions against civilian trials set for hearing in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy