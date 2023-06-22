Man lost hand in brutal machete attack in Puerto López

In the inspection of Pachaquiaro, jurisdiction of the municipality of Puerto López, a 52-year-old man was captured in flagrante delicto, who in an act of intolerance attacked another citizen with a machete, causing a serious injury to the left upper limb at the height of the forearm causing amputation of the hand.

The event occurred when these two people were conversing in a public establishment and drinking intoxicating drinks.

The fight would have apparently been generated, at the time of making the payment for what was consumed in the establishment, where those involved did not reach an agreement, thus generating this reprehensible fact.

The victim was immediately transferred to the local hospital in Puerto López, however, given the seriousness of his injury, he was referred to the Primavera Clinic in the city of Villavicencio.

The captured subject was presented and made available to the Local Prosecutor’s Office of Puerto López, for the crime of personal injury.

Source: Meta Police

