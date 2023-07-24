Man lost his life in a work accident in Gigante

The person who died when he was working as a plumber at the intake of an aqueduct in the Rioloro ravine in the Cascajal village was identified as Jhon Edison Tovar Álvarez.

The relatives of Edison Tovar Álvarez realized in the afternoon that he did not arrive at his house, so this caused them concern and they alerted the entire community to start the search, which lasted until early this Sunday morning to find the whereabouts of Jhon Álvarez.

Unfortunately, they find the lifeless body, in the morning hours of this Sunday and that is when the community notifies the authorities and the fire department of the municipality of Gigante to intensify the search for the person.

The first hypothesis that is given in the case of Jhon Edison Tovar Álvarez, is that apparently there was a sudden increase in the ravine, which surprised Jhon Edison without him being able to react and this caused him to drag several meters and lose his life.

