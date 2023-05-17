Home » Man lynched in Villa Taxi was a native of La Guajira
Man lynched in Villa Taxi was a native of La Guajira

Man lynched in Villa Taxi was a native of La Guajira

The body of Yarlis José Lara Suárez, 35, was transferred to Villanueva, La Guajira, who was beaten to death by a mob of people who attacked him after he fired several shots into the air and one of them fell on a woman , more exactly in one of his eyes.

These events occurred in the Villa Taxi neighborhood of Valledupar, where the victim was in a tobacconist with the company name R8. There, after several hours of conversing and when he was already in a state of alcoholism, he took out a traumatic weapon and fired the shots.

This caused displeasure for several people who decided to lynch him.

The authorities have indicated that there is no clarity about the people who acted in this murder.

