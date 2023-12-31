Home » Man missing a year and a half ago, human remains found – News
Man missing a year and a half ago, human remains found – News

Man missing a year and a half ago, human remains found – News

The Verona firefighters were busy, in the locality of Giazza in the municipality of Selva di Progno, for the discovery and recovery of personal effects and human remains presumably of a man whose traces had been lost a year and a half ago. Initial findings indicate that he is Carmelo Busti, a 68-year-old from Cellore d’Illasi, who went missing on 29 June last year at Malga San Giorgio, also in Lessinia, where the man’s car was found. The alarm was triggered yesterday, December 29, after a backpack and a phone were found in the area. Through the work of the Sapr unit (remotely piloted aircraft systems) of the fire brigade, a large area was flown over with drones, identifying other personal effects in a gully just above the town of Giazza. Since the place was impervious and difficult to reach from the ground, it was necessary to have the “Drago 154” helicopter team intervene, which arrived on site and lowered two operators to carry out the recovery of the remains.

