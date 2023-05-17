Home » Man murdered in Fortul was missing several days ago
The man murdered on the afternoon of May 16 was identified as Jeferson Sneider Flórez López, at the exit that leads from the municipality of Fortul to Tame.

Unofficially it was learned that the victim had apparently been missing for several days and in the power of an illegal group, his family had asked his captors to respect his life and allow him to return to his home where his two children were waiting for him.

The body was left a few steps from his place of residence, so his relatives found the painful scene.

Sneider’s body, with several gunshot wounds, was taken to the local morgue.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

