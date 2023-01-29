Home News Man murdered in Pitalito had a record
The man murdered last Saturday night in the municipality of Pitalito was identified as Fabio Nelson Ramírez Leal.

According to official sources, the events occurred around 7:30 in the morning, in the Carrera 15 sector, in the vicinity of Villa Olímpica, in the Cristo Rey neighborhood, where Ramírez Leal was traveling on his motorcycle, when he was approached by two men on another moped, who closed it and shot him multiple times.

People from the sector helped the man, who was urgently transferred to a care center, however, due to the seriousness of his injuries, he died.

The deceased today had criminal records for crimes such as prisoner escape, qualified theft, illegal possession of firearms, illegal restraint and breach of trust. In addition, he had served a 9-year prison sentence until 2020.

