Man prosecuted for violent sexual act in Neiva

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, a guarantee control judge from Neiva has ordered the detention measure in a prison for Fabio Avilés Gómez, who is accused of subjecting a minor under 16 to acts of a sexual nature through intimidation. .

The events under investigation took place on May 4 in the Panorama neighborhood of the Huilense capital, when apparently the defendant surprised the minor and deceived her to incite her to participate in sexual practices. Given the refusal of the victim, who energetically requested help, family members quickly intervened, which caused the alleged attacker to flee, who was under the influence of psychoactive substances.

After exhaustive joint work between the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), the Police for Children and Adolescents and the Sijín, Avilés Gómez was captured in the Santa Isabel de Neiva neighborhood (Huila).

The Prosecutor’s Office has charged Avilés Gómez with the crime of violent sexual act, however, the defendant has not accepted the charges filed against him. The judicial process will continue its course in order to clarify the facts and determine the responsibility of the alleged aggressor.

Captured in Aipe, Huila

In another event, uniformed personnel from quadrant 01 attached to the Aipe Police Station, through search and control activities, managed to capture an 18-year-old person, who was found in his possession 08 bags containing base of Cocaine «Bazuco» ready for commercialization.

The captured will be left at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying Narcotics, where later a guarantee control judge will define their legal situation.