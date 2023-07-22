Man shoots his dog for eating meat

A new sample of animal abuse has caused outrage in Argentine society. Last Wednesday, a 51-year-old man identified as Anibal, was arrested for having shot his own dog, provoking the outrage of the inhabitants and activists on social networks who demand justice for the defenseless animal.

According to reports from the authorities, Anibal was at home preparing food when he noticed that his pet was eating the meat left on the stove. Without saying a word and ruthlessly, he decided to take a firearm and shoot the dog. Neighbors of the place testified to having heard at least three detonations, which led them to alert the authorities.

One of the neighbours, owner of 10 dogs, expressed his surprise at the attacker’s behaviour, since he had always considered him a “good person”. “He is a good neighbor, someone from a good family. But you can see that a bad day can happen to anyone”he declared to the local media.

The authorities acted quickly and arrested the man, facing charges for illegal possession of a civilian weapon and animal abuse. The case was placed under the supervision of prosecutor Leonardo Kaszewski, who will be in charge of carrying out the investigation.

On social networks, dozens of Internet users have shared the news and viralized their rejection of the cruel act, demanding justice for the dog and requesting that exemplary sanctions be applied to the person responsible. The animal’s state of health has been cause for concern, but local media reported that it was taken to a veterinarian, where it received medical attention and treatment for the three gunshot wounds it had. Fortunately, the canine is out of danger.

This new case of animal abuse revives the debate on the need to establish more rigorous measures to prevent and punish these cruel acts against defenseless animals. Argentine society unites in its repudiation against mistreatment and hopes that this unfortunate incident will promote effective changes in the protection of animal rights.

