Man Stabs Woman to Death in San Francisco Bay Area and Posts Video on Facebook

Woman Stabbed to Death in San Mateo, Suspect Arrested After Posting Video on Facebook

SAN MATEO, California — A horrifying incident unfolded in the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday when a man allegedly stabbed a woman to death and later posted a video of the murder on Facebook. The disturbing recording played a crucial role in helping police locate the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mark Mechikoff. As a result, he was apprehended about 30 miles south of where the victim was found in a San Mateo apartment complex.

According to authorities, Mechikoff mercilessly recorded the final moments of the victim’s life and shared the graphic video on Facebook before fleeing the scene. While the motive behind the stabbing remains under investigation, the San Mateo police have wasted no time in launching a thorough examination of the case.

The victim has been identified as Claribel Estrella by prosecutors from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Mechikoff has been charged with a single count of aggravated murder for inflicting grievous bodily injury and using a knife. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon, during which an attorney will be appointed to represent him, according to District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe.

Although the police have not provided further details about the Facebook page the video was posted on or whether it has been removed, they have shared that the Nye County Sheriff’s Department in Nevada initially received a call reporting the stabbing after the video was seen on Facebook. The police department promptly traced the phone number associated with the Facebook page and successfully pinpointed Mechikoff’s location at a San Mateo apartment complex.

Law enforcement agents worked diligently, going door to door in search of Estrella after nearly three hours. They eventually discovered her lifeless body inside an apartment. The authorities have confirmed that Mechikoff knew the victim, but have refrained from disclosing the nature of their relationship.

Two hours following the discovery of the gruesome crime scene, Mechikoff was arrested on suspicion of murder in the city of San José. The swift actions and collaboration between law enforcement agencies ultimately allowed for the resolution of this harrowing case.

As investigations continue, the community remains in shock and mourns the loss of Claribel Estrella. The police urge anyone with additional information to come forward and assist in shedding further light on this tragic incident.

