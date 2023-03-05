The Police of the municipality of Suaza, located in the southeast of the department of Huila, made available to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation a male resident of the town, who allegedly had improperly touched a girl under 10 years of age.

According to the preliminary information provided by the mother of the minor, who is the victim, the subject took advantage of the moment when she went to the store to buy some groceries, and that was when she groped the girl, the infant. He notified his mother and she in turn told the police who proceeded to capture him.

The 69-year-old man will have to face charges for the crime of abusive sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age, which is punishable between 16 and 20 years in prison.

In view of this event, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Police department of the Huila department, indicated that this capture is added to the 100 registered during the year 2022 and sends a strong message to those who dare to want to violate the integrity of our boys and girls.