Home News Man was captured for abusive sexual acts on a minor in Suaza
News

Man was captured for abusive sexual acts on a minor in Suaza

by admin
Man was captured for abusive sexual acts on a minor in Suaza

The Police of the municipality of Suaza, located in the southeast of the department of Huila, made available to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation a male resident of the town, who allegedly had improperly touched a girl under 10 years of age.

According to the preliminary information provided by the mother of the minor, who is the victim, the subject took advantage of the moment when she went to the store to buy some groceries, and that was when she groped the girl, the infant. He notified his mother and she in turn told the police who proceeded to capture him.

The 69-year-old man will have to face charges for the crime of abusive sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age, which is punishable between 16 and 20 years in prison.

In view of this event, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Police department of the Huila department, indicated that this capture is added to the 100 registered during the year 2022 and sends a strong message to those who dare to want to violate the integrity of our boys and girls.

See also  What we know so far about monkeypox - Massimo Sandal

You may also like

Burkhalter share: capital increase completed

Prime Minister of Latvia: “The West needs to...

The reasons for international recognition

The 2023 Lei Feng Spirit Forum opened on...

The night of the bombing in which downtown...

Case named Cililing | Culture | .a week

“We’ve got to get them into a killing...

Tech giants grew because they stole, says Harvard...

Armed groups after mining strike in Antioquia: government

Microsoft Azure Solution Summit: AKS, Serverless, Databases and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy