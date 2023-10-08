Home » Man was captured with narcotics in Garzón Huila
Man was captured with narcotics in Garzón Huila

Man was captured with narcotics in Garzón Huila

A man was captured with narcotics in the municipality of Garzón Huila, therefore the capture of this individual is carried out.

Uniformed officers from quadrant 2 of the municipality of Garzón managed to capture a man who was carrying several doses of narcotics ready for distributionthis case occurs within the framework of the 360 ​​Security Shock Plan that is carried out at the national level and has produced great results in terms of strengthening coexistence and citizen security.

The captured 22-year-old man, better known as “lucho”, was approached by the uniformed officers when he was walking suspiciously around the Julio Bahamón neighborhood, which the uniformed officers proceeded to verify in his belongings, which were found on him. 35 doses of marijuana and 56 doses of bazooka.

“Lucho” was prosecuted for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and/or possession of narcotics and left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office where he must answer for this crime.

Thanks to the 360 ​​Security Shock Plan, great progress and hard work has been seen by the uniformed personnel to combat all types of crimes that harm the community.

