Man was caught with cannabis and attacked police officers

The Bosnian from Linz was checked at Schillerpark in the early afternoon. He had “only” a small amount of the drugs with him, but when they wanted to secure the police officers, he went crazy: The young man attacked the police officers with punches and kicks, as the police reported. The executive branch used pepper spray, but this did not have an immediate effect. The man from Linz then tried to run away, but was caught and arrested a short time later. The police officers were unharmed.

