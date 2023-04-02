Home News Man was injured in a robbery in San Diego
Man was injured in a robbery in San Diego

Elías Rangel, 48 years old, is under medical observation after being injured in the middle of a theft in the Miraflores village of the township of Media Luna, in the municipality of San Diego, Cesar.

The attackers were three criminals who approached him with weapons in order to deprive him of money, but Elías Rangel resisted and was shot.
The wound was suffered in the abdomen, for which he was treated at the José Antonio Socarrás Hospital in the municipality of Manaure.

At the health center, the case was reported to the National Police, which indicated that the injury was caused by a traumatic weapon. In addition, Elías Rangel is in stable health conditions.

