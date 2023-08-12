Home » Man was shot to death in the municipality of Codazzi
Man was shot to death in the municipality of Codazzi

The authorities found the lifeless body of a man on the La Llanerita trail, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Codazzi, Cesar, who was identified as Jesús Charris Canova, 34 years old, who was shot to death by unknown subjects.

The act of blood, according to versions provided by the community to the authorities, would have occurred when there was a failure in the electricity service in the place, which at the time heard several detonations produced by firearms, the next day the man was found. body of Charris Conova lying in a mounted area of ​​the municipality, who presented two wounds with a firearm, on the left subscapularis side and another in the entrance orifice on the back of the head, which caused her death.

The Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) arrived at the scene to inspect and remove the body, and it was transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue for the rigorous necropsy.

The authorities will initiate the respective investigations to be able to clarify the motives of the fact and to find the capture of the perpetrators of this homicide.

