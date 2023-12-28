Man who attacked MIO driver surrenders

The alleged person responsible for the attack on a driver of the MIO mass transportation system voluntarily surrendered before the Immediate Reaction Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office on the morning of December 27.

The individual, accused of perpetrating a violent attack with a knife last Saturday, December 23, 2023, has come to respond for the damage caused to the transportation system and the alleged crimes derived from his actions.

Jimmy Dranguet, Secretary of Security and Justice, highlighted the voluntary surrender of the aggressor and announced that all the necessary processes are being developed for him to respond to justice for his violent behavior.

It should be remembered that in light of this unfortunate incident, the municipal administration had offered a reward of up to 10 million pesos for anyone who collaborated in the identification and capture of the person responsible.

How did the events occur?

The event that led to this reaction by the authorities occurred on Carrera 29 and Calle 44, in the Calipso sector.

According to reports shared by Internet users, the aggressor, aboard a motorcycle, stopped on the road, leaving his companion in the vehicle, to address the driver of an MIO bus. Without warning, he attacked the driver with a knife.

Dranguet expressed his firm rejection of this type of act, pointing out that impunity will not be allowed for acts of intolerance, vandalism and aggression against public and private property.

“We are requesting the full weight of the law from the Prosecutor’s Office to hold this individual accountable for the crimes he has committed.”

