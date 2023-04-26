Man who masturbated in front of a girl was sentenced to 9 years

A man was sentenced to 9 years in prison in events that occurred in 2019 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Medellín Antioquia.

The man, who is now 70 years old, approached the five-year-old girl and leaned against the fence of a residential unit where the minor was located. According to the prosecution, this was what caused everything to happen.

Unexpectedly, the man unzipped his pants and began masturbating in front of the girl, violating the Penal Code’s prohibition against sexually assaulting children under 14 years of age. When the residents of the neighborhood realized what was happening, they immediately called the police, who quickly came and quickly apprehended the man in flagrante delicto.

Although the man received the aforementioned nine years in prison, his defense filed an appeal before the Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Medellín, which will now determine if the sentence remains in force.

Antioquia is the department with the second most complaints of sexual acts against children, according to a report from the Redpapaz corporation, which defends the rights of children, from the previous year. Additionally, the corporation claimed that 306 cases, or 13 point 34 percent of all 2022 reports across the country reported by Te Protejo, were from Antioquia. Bogotá surpasses the department with 584 records, followed by Cundinamarca with 138.

In addition to always reporting these crimes, it is important to implement preventive measures. For this reason, from the corporation they made available to Colombians some guides that contain useful resources for this purpose. The tools are provided by the Viguías Seguro Internet Center of Red PaPaz, with outreach support from the Colombian College of Psychologists (Colpsic) and the Internet Society Colombia Chapter (Isoc).