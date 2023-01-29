The femicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios

This case occurs in parallel with another that has shocked Colombia, the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, 23 years old and whose body was found inside a suitcase that a recycler found in a container in the Fontibón neighborhood of the Colombian capital, near the El Dorado international airport.

The main suspect is the American John Nelson Poulos, who was handed over to the Colombian Justice on Thursday after being deported the day before from Panama, where he was captured.

The cause of the young woman’s death, according to Legal Medicine, was by hanging. The body had five pressure grooves on the chest and multiple bruises.

Lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, who represents the victim’s family, told local media that Poulos faces 50 years in prison for “aggravated feminicide” and “concealment and manipulation of evidence” for having disposed of the cell phone. of Trespalacios.