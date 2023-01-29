Home News Man who murdered a 10-year-old girl in Huila was sent to jail
News

Man who murdered a 10-year-old girl in Huila was sent to jail

by admin

The femicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios

This case occurs in parallel with another that has shocked Colombia, the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, 23 years old and whose body was found inside a suitcase that a recycler found in a container in the Fontibón neighborhood of the Colombian capital, near the El Dorado international airport.

The main suspect is the American John Nelson Poulos, who was handed over to the Colombian Justice on Thursday after being deported the day before from Panama, where he was captured.

The cause of the young woman’s death, according to Legal Medicine, was by hanging. The body had five pressure grooves on the chest and multiple bruises.

Lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, who represents the victim’s family, told local media that Poulos faces 50 years in prison for “aggravated feminicide” and “concealment and manipulation of evidence” for having disposed of the cell phone. of Trespalacios.

See also  They capture 14 sexual abusers in Antioquia, including a public official

You may also like

Aída Victoria Merlano pronounces on the case of...

The Vallenato world regrets the departure of maestro...

‘La Loca’ made disasters in Los Cocos in...

Mother calls for a humanitarian visa, her daughter...

Massacre in Antioquia leaves three dead and one...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Two women died in an accident in Valledupar

The restart signal of housing consumption in many...

Captured assaulting his partner and for a fight

Blinken visits the Middle East amid violence between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy