Man who tried to escape with a stolen truck, was arrested at the Neiva toll

Man who tried to escape with a stolen truck, was arrested at the Neiva toll

A young man who stole a van in front of the Palermo Transit facilities at the El Juncal intersection, was captured by the Police at the Neiva tollbooth.

The event occurred when the driver of the vehicle got out momentarily, leaving it on, at which time the offender took advantage to get in and start at full speed.

The victim immediately informed the police authorities, who launched a plan to recover the vehicle and capture the alleged perpetrator. The operation known as the “padlock plan” worked, allowing the capture of the subject and the recovery of the truck.

The alleged thief was intercepted at the Neiva tollbooth, where the uniformed officers forced him to stop. At that time, he was captured and the stolen truck was recovered. The young man was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities for the initiation of the corresponding judicial process.

The victim of the robbery thanked the quick and effective action of the Police, which allowed the recovery of his vehicle. The authorities reiterated the call to citizens to avoid leaving their vehicles running and unattended in public places, in order to prevent this type of crime.

