Man who tried to kill co-workers on trial

On this day, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic filed a complaint against Juan Girón for attempting to murder his co-workers.

Girón shot several employees of a textile factory who were going home.

According to the motive for the crime, Juan Girón shot at the tires of the moving bus in which the victims were transported.

The Attorney General of the Republic works to provide justice to the population and imprison the violators.

