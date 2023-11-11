Shots from a residential building, an armed man who barricaded himself inside, an arrest and a child who was handed over to the youth welfare office: a large-scale police operation has been keeping the community of Milower Land in Brandenburg in suspense since Friday afternoon. After more shots were fired in the house on Saturday evening, officers moved into the building. It was initially unclear whether the man could be overpowered.

The suspect, another man and a child with his mother were in the house on Friday when the emergency services arrived at 1:45 p.m. The police arrived with a large contingent to enforce a district court order and hand the child over to the youth welfare office. Numerous details are still unclear at the moment – for example, what relationship those involved have to one another.

Vieritz late Friday evening: The police were on duty with a special operations team. The child, who was initially held in the surrounded residential building, was freed around 1 a.m.

That night the mother came out of the house and handed the child over to the youth welfare office. Previously, late on Friday afternoon, one of the two men came out of the house with a gun and was overpowered and arrested by police. According to a spokeswoman for the West Police Department, no one was injured.

The other man continued to stay in the building and is said to have shot at the police officers in front of the house. He barricaded himself in the building and then fired several shots again on Saturday afternoon, police spokesman Daniel Keip said. The police had no contact with the suspect. The officials continued to try to establish contact, the spokesman said.

The situation remained unclear on Saturday even in the evening. A dpa reporter reported a detonation in front of the house on Saturday afternoon. An armored vehicle started moving towards the building. Police urged residents to stay in their homes. The mayor of the municipality of Milower Land called for prudence. The community has around 4,400 inhabitants, and around 300 live in the Vieritz district. The village is located 20 kilometers northwest of Brandenburg an der Havel.

With their efforts, the police supported the youth welfare office in enforcing a district court decision. Special units were also deployed to the scene due to an assumed risk to the child’s well-being. They were supported by police officers from Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt. The exact background to the incident was still unclear on Saturday. A police spokesman initially did not want to provide any details about the armed man.

Residents expressed concern. “You don’t know how it will turn out,” said 33-year-old Harry Meier to the dpa. Residents reported family disputes in the affected residential building. Meier lives on the outskirts of town, outside the cordoned off area. The affected residential building is located roughly in the middle of the village, he described. On the instructions of the police, citizens should remain in their homes for the duration of the operation. Residents who come from outside have not been allowed into their houses since the police operation.

Mayor Felix Menzel called on people not to take part in speculation on the Internet. “That’s no use, people should please wait,” said Menzel on Saturday morning in the “Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung”. “I hope that no one is injured – neither by the population nor by the emergency services.” The situation is worrying and extraordinary. “Hopefully everyone keeps their nerve.”

