Mana returns to Colombia with her “México Lindo y Dear” tour – news

From November 9 to 14, tickets are sold for the spectacular concert in Bogotá.

In a celebration of love and admiration for their native Mexico and the Latin community, Mana, one of the most successful musical groups of all time, will perform at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá on April 12, 2024.

For more than three decades, Latin and world music star Maná has built a diverse audience of fans of all ages who continue to praise her songs around the planet.

In Colombia, the songs of this admired group have become true rock and pop anthems in Spanish, which is why after that legendary concert at the first edition of the Cordillera Festival, Fher, Alex, Juan and Sergio return to the country to make the hearts of those who love his lyrics and melodies vibrate again.

Considered the most influential Spanish-language rock band in the world, MANÁ continues to transcend generations with their music. MANÁ – which means positive energy in Polynesia – began in 1986 when four friends from Guadalajara, Mexico, got together to mix new rock sounds with Latin and Caribbean rhythms. The group includes Fher Olvera as vocalist, guitarist and main composer, Alex González on drums, Sergio Vallín on guitar, and Juan Calleros on bass. The group released their first album, Falta Amor in 1990. In 1992, they released ¿donde Jugarán los Niños?, which sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling Spanish-language rock album of all time. time.

Likewise, Maná is one of the most successful Latin artistic groups of all time. His residency in Los Angeles, California, has sold more than 200,000 tickets to date, with 14 performances sold out. Currently, the band is in the United States with its México Lindo y Querido tour and will close the year with 38 dates completely sold out. The return in 2022 to Mexico, his native country, was equally successful with sold outs in Monterrey, Guadalajara and the iconic Foro Sol in Mexico City.

He has sold millions of albums worldwide and released 11 albums of original songs, as well as several live albums and compilations. Maná’s many accolades include footprints on the Hollywood Rockwalk in Las Vegas and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making them the first Spanish-language rock band to receive that honor.

His influence also extends beyond music. For almost 30 years, the Selva Negra Ecological Foundation has been the social arm of these musicians, combining conservation and environmental rescue with social development. Throughout their career, the band has been advocates for issues affecting their fans around the world. In 2020, he joined forces with Dr. Anthony Fauci, in support of President Joe Biden’s Month of Action to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among the US Latino population.

Recently, the band launched the first local social impact initiative as part of the second leg of their US tour, donating a portion of their concert proceeds to 15 local organizations serving the US Latino community.

He has 133 certified gold albums, 256 certified platinum albums, 4 Grammy Awards, 9 Latin Grammy Awards, 26 Latin Billboard Awards, 15 Lo Nuestro Awards, and honors such as the Latin Billboard Award for Artistic Lifetime Achievement in 2018, Latin Grammy Person of the Year in 2018 and more recently the 2021 Latin Billboard Icon Award.

His most recent release “Amor Clandestino” with Edén Muñoz, is climbing the charts on radio in the United States and reached #1 in Mexico. “Te Lloré un Río” with Christian Nodal (pop and maricheño) has been one of the most successful of his current duet project with trends in more than 15 countries in Latin America and North America when it was released. Singer Pablo Alborán joined in 2019 for “Rayando el Sol”, Sebastián Yatra in “No Ha Parado de Llover”, Joy Huerta in “Eres Mi Religión”, “El Reloj Cucú” with 12-year-old Mabel, and “Mariposa Traicionera” with Alejandro Fernández, also a superstar from Mexico.