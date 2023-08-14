Manabita fishermen are victims of various crimes on land and at sea

Jaramijó fishermen have become victims of crime and almost daily suffer from crimes both on land and at sea.

For example, a threat against his life made José (protected name) give up fishing and now take care of cars.

He is a native of Jaramijó and from there he travels every day to Manta, where he takes care of vehicles for ten hours a day under the sun.

In their hands there are still traces left by the fishing nets.

He says that he, like other fishermen, were being charged “vaccines.”

This is a form of extortion that criminals demand from owners of boats and commercial premises.

I didn’t know where I was going to get money to give to the extortionists and maintain his home, made up of three children and his wife.

There were days when he had no money left to eat. Nor to pay for the neighborhood store where they trusted him with purchases.

Since he had no money to pay them, they threatened him with burning the boat that was his only patrimony. He had no way out, he says.

The only solution was get away from fishingalthough he did not know what to work on land.

He barely finished school and that was another difficulty. However, around those days a neighbor told him that a son who lived in Manta had found him a position to take care of cars, but due to a health problem he could not work.

So, he offered José to take his place.

José sold his boat with everything in it. With it he paid the store bill and bought uniforms for his children.

With the eight or ten dollars a day that she earns, she buys food and pays for basic services for her home.

The Police know that in Jaramijó there are registered crimes such as extortion kidnappings, vaccines, drug trafficking and robbery of fishermen, victims of pirates at sea.

