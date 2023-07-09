Manager dies on the yacht at Giglio, power of attorney orders autopsy – breaking latest news

(ANSA) – ISOLA DEL GIGLIO (GROSSETO), JULY 09 – Investigations by the Grosseto prosecutor’s office on the death on the island of Giglio of manager Fabio Attilio Cairoli, 58, who fell ill on his yacht on the evening of July 8 and he is died. He was CEO of Global Lottery-IGT.



According to what has been learned, the prosecutor Carmine Nuzzo ordered the autopsy in the context of an open file for manslaughter, which at the moment is without suspects. It seems that last Friday the manager went to the emergency room of the Orbetello hospital (Grosseto) because he wasn’t feeling well and wanted to get checked, then he was discharged and returned to the island. The man had chosen Giglio to spend a few days on vacation.



When he fell ill, the yacht was moored at the red dock of Giglio Porto. Around 11pm on Saturday evening, according to a reconstruction, the manager fell ill. The alarm was immediately given by those present and the doctor and the 118 personnel from the fixed position of Giglio arrived but the resuscitation maneuvers of the rescuers could not save him.



In the meantime, the air ambulance was arriving, which left from Viterbo, to take him to a hospital, but the aircraft turned back due to the patient’s death.



Among the duties of the manager, those of a company executive in Motorola Italia and Kraft, and those of a member of the boards of directors of companies such as Bialetti and Lottomatica (ANSA).



