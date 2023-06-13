manager of the Mixed Culture Fund

He Mixed Fund for the Promotion of Culture and Arts of La Guajira has supported the publication of books since 2004 and to date there are more than 50 titles by authors from that department, including social and cultural research, novels, poems, chronicles, among other works.

The Fund was present at the Valledupar Book Fair with an exhibition and sale of books in the Alfonso López square and supporting the conversation ‘Voces de la guajiridad’, where the writers Johnny Beleño Gómez, Illich Vladimir Mercado, Limedis Castillo Mendoza and Jarol Ferreira Acosta participated.

THE UNION BETWEEN CESAR AND LA GUAJIRA

During the event, the manager of the organization, Larry Iguarán, assured: “El Cesar and La Guajira are brothers, but twins, we come from the same vallenatía ovum and the same peasant seed, between brothers through the sung word, we come to share the written word that springs up as an inexhaustible source of children in these lands” .

The works supported by the organization were exhibited at the Valledupar Book Fair. / PHOTO: COURTESY.



THE PYLON spoke with Delvis Ibáñez, head of communications for the Fund, who assured that the public-private entity “has been promoting, disseminating and editing books since its creation.”

In other words, the Fund accompanies the authors in different processes: “There are those who bring their books ready to print, there are others who ask for support for editing, proofreading and publication. Then we do the launch, marketing and circulation in national and international fairs”.

AUTHORS AND CALL

Among the authors is Rosendo Romero, who talks about the lyrics he uses when composing, and Vito Apüshana, whose first name is Miguel Ángel López.

It is worth mentioning that the Fund will open a new call to publish 5 books of any genre and Guajiro writers interested in participating should visit the official page of this organization.

