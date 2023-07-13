Managers lose control over the cash flows of companies

Good day,

the official government of Ľudovít Ódor relaxed a bit yesterday and tried “cool biz” in the heat, that is, a style of dressing in which men put away their ties or jackets and ladies, for example, nylons.

So that you don’t think that Denník E is a magazine about lifestyle – the thing has an economic dimension. Dressing less formally in offices reduces demands on air conditioning, thereby saving energy, reducing costs for companies and thus also having a positive effect on the global climate.

The government is seriously considering the possibilities of national economic savings – the analytical team at the Institute of Financial Policy compared different scenarios of how the necessary up to 5 billion consolidation of public finances can be achieved. They show that there is a difference of up to 200,000 jobs and 6 percent of gross domestic product in 2030 between a mix of measures that seeks to minimize the impact on economic growth and what the IFP calls the “most unfavorable” consolidation.

The least painful thing for the economy would be a reduction in operating expenses and employment in the public administration, savings could also be made on some insufficiently targeted social benefits and subsidies, and an increase in excise taxes on, for example, previously untaxed wine or sweetened beverages would also help.

The previous government has already committed to saving, and Prime Minister Ódor plans to prepare a kind of currency of austerity measures on both the income and expenditure side for the future one. But if he goes populist again, he may favor higher business taxes or labor levies, even if doing so hurts the economy.

Today the Economic newsfilter has 1,120 words, you can read it in 5 minutes. Prepared by Oliver Brunovský.

1. Problems with payments from customers return to companies

The top managers of companies have never had to deal with problems with defaulters as seriously as now. With the outbreak of high inflation, soaring loan interest rates and increasing wage demands, businesses have to be very careful to keep their invoices and wages paid.

This is a problem that has affected not only Slovakia, but a significant part of the European economy. This is shown by the results of an international survey by the company Intrum, which deals with the management of receivables. It took place in 29 countries, more than 10,000 top managers of companies of various sizes and industries responded, including 240 from Slovakia.

What is the situation:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

