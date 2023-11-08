Managing Your CalFresh Benefits: How to Check Your EBT Card Balance

CalFresh EBT Cardholders Can Now Easily Check Balance and More

The United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as CalFresh, continues to evolve to better serve its beneficiaries. One of the latest enhancements allows EBT cardholders to check their balances using their cell phones or other devices. The program, which provides financial benefits to eligible California residents through an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card known as Golden State Advantage, has implemented new measures to enhance security and convenience for its users.

As of March 2022, beneficiaries who request replacement EBT cards will receive new ones with improved security features. The new plastic technology provides increased security measures, ensuring that the PIN on the new card matches the previous one. Recipients are advised to activate the new card as soon as they make a purchase or withdraw cash to avoid any disruption in their benefits.

One key change for recipients to be aware of is that they now have 30 days to activate the new EBT card before the old one stops working. For those with questions about the activation process, the EBT help line is available at (877) 328-9677 and (866) 613-3777.

In addition to these security measures, EBT cardholders can now easily check their balances using two different applications: ConnectEBT and Providers. Both apps are available for Android and iOS devices and require cardholders to register their EBT account and choose a user ID and password. Once registered, cardholders can access their balance information with the card handy.

Using Providers, cardholders can check the balance of their registered EBT card and view their spending history. They can also locate stores that accept their benefits as a payment method. Meanwhile, ConnectEBT is specifically tailored to SNAP benefits, allowing users to review their balance and transaction history for up to 15 months. Additionally, ConnectEBT offers the option to change a PIN and report a damaged, lost, or stolen card, and request a replacement card by mail.

These updates demonstrate the program’s commitment to providing secure and convenient access to benefits for its recipients. CalFresh EBT cardholders can take advantage of these new features to easily manage their benefits and ensure a seamless experience.

