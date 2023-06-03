Manaure councilors denounce threats by armed groups

There is concern in the municipality of Manaure Balcón del Cesar, due to the recent threats made to the President of the Municipal Council and a councilor, by an alleged illegal armed group that operates in the Serranía del Perijá and the urban area of the jurisdiction.

For this reason, yesterday morning, an Extraordinary Security Council was held with the presence of members of the National Police, Gaula, Army, Prosecutor’s Office and local authorities, to make decisions on matters of public order and initiate investigations to determine the veracity of the calls received by councilors Anderson Ballesteros and Wilfrido Sánchez.

According to what was stated by the corporation, Anderson Ballesteros, this would be the second time that he has been the victim of threats, since in November 2022 he received an obituary at the door of his house expressing condolences for his early departure.

“Now, last Monday my wife received a call asking me to answer my cell phone, because otherwise they would declare me a military objective. Then on Tuesday, at 1:50 in the afternoon, he received the call from a man who identified himself as the head of an armed group that operates in the Serranía del Perijá, alleging that I was against the peasants, the working class and that was affecting the objectives of equality and distribution of wealth in the territory”, explained the councilor.

He assures that they warned him not to make the complaint public, that they would hold a kind of council of war and to wait for coordinates. “I ask the authorities to investigate the case, since I fear for my life and that of my family. It is necessary to clarify if this action is part of an extortion, since this scourge has seized the commercial sector in the town.

For his part, the president of the Municipal Council of Manaure, Wilfrido Sánchez, also denounced that on Monday at 5:44 in the afternoon, he received a call while he was in a session, in which they identified themselves as an armed group. “We ask for security to be able to continue carrying out the work. The matter is being investigated to provide clarity and reassurance.”

Robinson Paz, Major of the National Police in the municipality, assured that through the Padrino Plan, security measures will be reinforced for these officials and, together with the competent agencies, the veracity of the threats is being determined.

