Manchester City: champion of the Champions League

Manchester City completed the famous treble after lifting their first UEFA Champions League.

City were quick to secure a place in the round of 16 for the tenth consecutive season, but it wasn’t all plain sailing for Pep Guardiola’s star-studded side. In September, they needed a spectacular goal from the prolific Erling Haaland to turn the tables against Dortmund, before playing over an hour with ten men in a goalless draw in Copenhagen.

After a subdued performance in the first leg of the round of 16 against Leipzig, Haaland scored a record five goals in the second leg, before adding another two to his personal tally in the resounding quarter-final win against Bayern. In the semi-finals, the goals came again, and City were perhaps even more impressive by beating defending champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate. He ended up capping off his outstanding season in Istanbul.

Why did they go all the way?

City have at their disposal one of the most astute managers in the world of football, a phenomenal squad and one of the best strikers of his generation. There are no guarantees in a competition in which small details are usually decisive, but Guardiola’s team has been above the rest this season.

How did Man City play?

John Stones’ role as part of the double pivot in a 3-2-4-1 system allowed City to exert even greater control when in possession, which was most of the time. Locking the opposition in their own half with a high defensive line, City circulated the ball with his trademark ease until the relentless pressure took its toll. Unlike last season, in which Guardiola often played with a false nine, the ‘Citizens’ had the most prolific striker in 2022/23 to finish off their plays.

Pep Guardiola, on the pitch after winning the UEFA Champions LeagueUEFA via Getty Images

Coach: Josep Guardiola

The 52-year-old coach, one of the most decorated in world football, won this competition twice with Barcelona and ended a 12-year wait for a third win in Istanbul. He won three titles in each spell in charge of the Catalan club and Bayern, and added five Premier League winners’ medals with City, before adding the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in 2022/23 to become the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999 in guiding an English club to the treble.

Key Player: Kevin De Bruyne

Haaland would be the obvious choice – 52 goals this season make him a very influential player, after all – but De Bruyne remains a talismanic figure, contributing a steady supply of chances for the relentless Norwegian. The 31-year-old midfielder has assisted 31 goals in all competitions this season, the most in a single campaign for the club. He had to retire injured in Istanbul, but, unlike what happened in 2021, the Cityzens came out the winners of an even duel.

Did you know?

At 22 years and 272 days old, and after just 27 games, Haaland was both the youngest player and the fastest to reach 35 Champions League goals.