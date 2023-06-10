Manchester City crowned champion of the Champions League

Manchester City was crowned champion of the Champions League after winning 1-0 against Inter Milan in an exciting final played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo: @ManCityEs

What seemed to be an unbalanced duel in favor of Manchester City turned into an even match full of emotion until the end. The English team managed to prevail and become the second team from England to achieve a historic treble, following in the footsteps of Manchester United in the 1998-1999 season.

The Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan took place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. It was a match full of expectations and both teams demonstrated their quality on the pitch.

The only goal of the match was scored by Spaniard Rodri in the 67th minute. This victory represents a significant achievement for manager Pep Guardiola, who finally manages to win the Champions League after his spell with Barcelona.

The goal came after an overflow down the right wing by Bernardo Silva, who gave a pass to the six-yard box that Erling Haaland was unable to capitalize on, however, the rebound fell to Rodri, who did not waste the opportunity and sent the ball to the net background.

With this victory, Manchester City established itself as one of the best teams in Europe and closed a successful season in which they were also crowned champions of the Premier League and the Cup.

Manchester City players and coaching staff joyfully celebrated this historic triumph, while fans joined in the celebration from different parts of the world.