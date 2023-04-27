Manchester City thrash Arsenal 4-1

He Arsenal did not lose Premier League This Wednesday, he lost it in the three previous games that he was unable to win. tonight, the Manchester City it only reminded him which is the best in the league, with an exhibition that dismantles the title options of the ‘Gunners’ and brings the triplet closer to Pep Guardiola (4-1).

A tour led by a master Kevin de Bruynewho scored two of City’s goals and gave another to John Stones, and for a Erling Haaland who made one of his most dominant games, assisting the Belgian on both of his goals and scoring at the last second with his hair in the wind.

It was 4-1, but it could have been much more, because City proved to be several steps above an Arsenal that has gone four games in a row without winning and has a slim two-point lead over the ‘Sky Blues’. Of course, with two more games.

It is a matter of time before City take the lead and win a title that was more than certified this Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium, where Arsenal didn’t even show up. And the little that was on the pitch was to be the toy of a City that finally reaches the most important part of the season at its best moment of play.

This is how they were able to give the ‘Gunners’ a hand in the first 45 minutes. From the possible penalty to De Bruyne, to the three clear chances missed by Haaland, going through the excellent play that the Norwegian invented for the 1-0.

Haaland

Haaland pocketed -leaving Rob Holding in evidence- in the center of the field a ball from John Stones and directed it to De Bruyne in the race. The Belgian held his own with the center back to the front and surprised Ramsdale with a low shot just off the post.

The 1-0 could have been reciprocated by Haaland’s goal, who found a fantastic Ramsdale under the sticks, but the continuation on the scoreboard did not come until injury time, when Stones headed a delivery from De Bruyne that the referee canceled for offside. The VAR validated it after a few minutes of waiting and City went to rest with the game sentenced.

Because Arsenal had not done anything. He didn’t know what to do with the ball or without it. He had deflated emotionally, this time not overcome by his own nerves, but touched by the best team in the competition.

In the second half, Ramsdale again avoided Haaland’s goal, by taking a one-on-one, but on the next play the Norwegian gave the ball to De Bruyne and he, in front of Holding -who appeared in all the photos-, He beat the English goalkeeper.

However, it was Holding himself who closed the gap with the goal of honor three minutes from time. A good shot from inside the area after a pass from Leandro Trossard that was of no use to Mikel Arteta’s men, who will need little more than a miracle to be able to win this Premier League.

Arsenal

With time up, Haaland removed the thorn of not having scored and although he had already detached from the headband, because the referee was about to whistle, he caught a rebound from Phil Foden and scored his 33rd goal in this Premier.

Arsenal has five games left, including duels against Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton, while City, who also competes in the Champions League (semi-finals) and FA Cup (final), still have seven games ahead and a more peaceful schedule. . Everything is ready for Pep Guardiola to win his fifth Premier League.

– Datasheet:

4 – Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Here; Stones, Rodri, De Bruyne (Alvarez, m.80), Gundogan (Mahrez, m.72); Bernard, Grealish (Foden, m.87) and Haaland.

1 – Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard (Smith.Rowe, m.71), Partey, Xhaka (Jorginho, m.60); Saka (Nelson, m.80), Jesus (Nketiah, m.81) and Martinelli (Trossard, m.60).

Goals: 1-0. De Bruyne, m.7, 2-0. Stones, m.45+1, 3-0. De Bruyne, m.54, 3-0. Holding, m.86 y 4-1. Haaland, m.95.

Referee: Michael Oliver admonished Dias (m.45+5), Grealish (m.75) and Dias (m.88) for Manchester City and Partey (m.76) for Arsenal.

Incidents: Match corresponding to day 33 of the Premier League played at the Etihad Stadium (Manchester). EFE