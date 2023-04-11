Manchester City offered a recital in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals and beat Bayern Munich 3-0 to practically seal the tie, although the Germans are usually strong at home and will bet on a historic comeback.

It was a first half worthy of two teams that prioritize good handling of the ball, whose philosophy is the pursuit of entertainment and have top-level footballers.

The hosts were slightly superior in those 45 minutes and fairly reflected their best performance thanks to a great goal from ‘Champions’ by Rodri, who from outside the area connected a shot that nestled in the corner at minute 27′.

In the supplement the match did not drop in level and although the Germans started with some pressure, it was a matter of time before Pep Guardiola’s men became masters and lords, and defined the First Leg. And most likely the tie.

Failed at the start of Upamecano, Grelish stole the ball, enabled Haaland and the Norwegian gave Bernardo Silva a ‘hottie’, who made it 2-0 with a header (70′).

Haaland’s goal was missing, who with the nose of a predator was in the place where Stones found it and closed the clamp to make it 3-0 (76′).

Manchester City showed no hesitation and once again appears as one of the great favorites not only to advance at this crossroads, but also to finally raise the ‘Orejona’.

