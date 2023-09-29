Manchester City, to defend themselves from Liverpool’s stalking in the Premier

Manchester City is the only team in the major European leagues that has managed to achieve six wins in the first six games this season. Will the plenary session continue this weekend on the seventh day? The answer will be known today in Wolverhampton.

City comes into that game like a wounded animal, at least in its pride. Not because of his results in the Premier League, where until now he is untouchable, but because of the elimination suffered on Wednesday in the League Cup after losing 1-0 at Newcastle.

Josep Guardiola gave minutes to several regular substitutes in that match, in a competition that he usually relegates in his priorities taking into account the busy calendar of the current champion club of England and Europe.

Wolverhampton, barely sixteenth and having only won one game in the six rounds played so far, seems like a favorable opponent for City to demonstrate that what happened in Newcastle was a simple accident.

On the lookout is Liverpool, second only two points behind City and who today visits Tottenham (4th) in the initially stellar match this weekend in England.

For now, Liverpool is relying on a well-oiled attack: fourteen goals in its last five league games, which have ended with victories.

Tottenham will not be easy. They come from drawing the derby 2-2 against Arsenal and are also undefeated this season. The ‘Spurs’ are also fresher, already eliminated in the League Cup and not classified this season for European competitions.

Brighton, third, three points behind the leader, has a difficult trip to Aston Villa (6th), while Arsenal (5th) plays at Bournemouth (17th).

For Chelsea (14th), the short trip to Fulham’s field (11th) on Monday is presented as a new test for the team’s Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, in trouble due to the poor start to the season with the ‘Blues’.

Meanwhile, in France’s Ligue 1, PSG (3rd) visits Clermont with an inspired Achraf Hakimi, who has three goals and an assist in PSG’s last four games and is experiencing his best moment in Paris since his arrival in the European summer of 2021.

With just one point more than Clermont, Lyon (17th) has yet to win. They haven’t even looked ahead on the scoreboard.

Fabio Grosso will experience his second game in charge of Lyon against Reims (5th) after replacing Laurent Blanc.

On the other hand, surprised at home (2-1) by Sassuolo on Wednesday, the leader Inter Milan needs to react today in its visit to the modest Salernitana (17th) in one of the outstanding matches of the seventh day of Serie A .

In the first five games, Inter had won five, including a 5-1 win over Milan in the derby.

That is why the setback at home against Sassuolo was as unexpected as it was painful.

Salernitana, which has just three points and has not yet won in this Serie A, seems like a suitable rival to heal those wounds and prevent them from getting worse.

Milan (2nd) took advantage of their victory in Cagliari on Wednesday to reach Inter on points and today they play before their neighbors, so they can become the provisional leader and put pressure on the Nerazzurri.

Lazio (12th) will be Milan’s rival at San Siro, where French goalkeeper Mike Maignan should be under the goalposts, who did not play on Wednesday, still affected by the contracture in a thigh that he suffered last week against the Newcastle in the Champions League.

The seventh Italian matchday will start in today’s first round with the visit of the champion Naples (5th, four points behind the two teams in the lead) to the surprising Lecce (6th). Both are tied on 11 points after six games.

Napoli has just beaten Udinese 4-1 and is being too irregular at the start of the season. A victory would greatly calm the team’s spirits before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday of next week.

