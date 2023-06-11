Home » Manchester City triumphs by the slightest difference against Inter and is proclaimed champion of the Champions League
News

Manchester City triumphs by the slightest difference against Inter and is proclaimed champion of the Champions League

by admin
Manchester City triumphs by the slightest difference against Inter and is proclaimed champion of the Champions League

With the goal of the Spanish Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, in the 68th minute Manchester City defeated Inter Milan and was proclaimed champion of the Champions League this Saturday in Istanbul. The group directed by Pep Guardiola, adds its first star in Europe.

In the first attempt, he was left with the desire before Chelsea’s triumph in 2021. The players who will have the revenge against Inter Milan are Ederson, Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne, and Mahrez .

Minutes before the end of the game, Inter Milan was able to equalize the score through Lukaku, but in an excellent position he could not define with a header and the City goalkeeper Ederson deflected the ball to one side.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Reuben Days, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan; Erling Haaland.

DT: Josep Guardiola

INTER

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicoló Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.

DT: Simone Inzaghi.

See also  Montebelluna, public evening on the collapse of the banks. "Was everything in order?"

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy