Manchester City triumphs by the slightest difference against Inter and is proclaimed champion of the Champions League

With the goal of the Spanish Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, in the 68th minute Manchester City defeated Inter Milan and was proclaimed champion of the Champions League this Saturday in Istanbul. The group directed by Pep Guardiola, adds its first star in Europe.

In the first attempt, he was left with the desire before Chelsea’s triumph in 2021. The players who will have the revenge against Inter Milan are Ederson, Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne, and Mahrez .

Minutes before the end of the game, Inter Milan was able to equalize the score through Lukaku, but in an excellent position he could not define with a header and the City goalkeeper Ederson deflected the ball to one side.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Reuben Days, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan; Erling Haaland.

DT: Josep Guardiola

INTER

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicoló Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.

DT: Simone Inzaghi.