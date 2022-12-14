Home News Manchester consulate protests: China recalls six diplomats from UK – BBC News 中文
Manchester consulate protests: China recalls six diplomats from UK – BBC News 中文

Manchester consulate protests: China recalls six diplomats from UK – BBC News 中文

On October 16, a demonstration outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester turned violent.

Beijing has recalled six diplomats, including Zheng Xiyuan, the consul-general in Manchester, two months after an attack on protesters outside the Chinese consulate-general in Manchester.

Britain had asked the diplomats to waive their diplomatic immunity to allow police to question them about the beatings of protesters in October.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed disappointment that none of the six will face justice.

Those recalled include Zheng Xiyuan, the Chinese Consul General in Manchester. He admitted to the British media that he had been involved in the incident, but denied that he attacked the demonstrators, claiming that the lives of the consulate general staff were threatened at the time.

