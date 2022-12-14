3 hours ago

image source,Reuters image captiontext, On October 16, a demonstration outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester turned violent.

Beijing has recalled six diplomats, including Zheng Xiyuan, the consul-general in Manchester, two months after an attack on protesters outside the Chinese consulate-general in Manchester.

Britain had asked the diplomats to waive their diplomatic immunity to allow police to question them about the beatings of protesters in October.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed disappointment that none of the six will face justice.

Those recalled include Zheng Xiyuan, the Chinese Consul General in Manchester. He admitted to the British media that he had been involved in the incident, but denied that he attacked the demonstrators, claiming that the lives of the consulate general staff were threatened at the time.

On October 16, a demonstration outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester turned violent, with video showing a demonstrator being beaten.

The day of the incident was the opening day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Dozens of Hong Kong demonstrators placed caricatures satirizing Xi Jinping outside the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, including straight banners with Chinese swear words.

This incident has aroused great concern in the British political circles and triggered Sino-British diplomatic turmoil.

China easing disputes?

On the occasion of the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a group of Hong Kong residents in the UK went to the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester to protest, and were pushed and beaten by unknown persons.

On October 16, pro-democracy protester Bob Chan, a Hong Kong native, was dragged to the consulate in Manchester where he was beaten and injured.

Zheng Xiyuan later told reporters that he was trying to protect his colleagues at the time, adding that Bob “has insulted my country, my leader. I think it’s my responsibility.”

China‘s decision to recall diplomats is seen as a desire to defuse the dispute and avoid further tit-for-tat between China and Britain.

British officials said the Chinese embassy in London knew there would be further consequences if the diplomats did not agree to take part in the police investigation.

This is likely to include those diplomats who are declared persona non grata and expelled from the UK.

China chose to avoid this outcome by recalling its diplomats.

After the incident, the spokesperson of the Beijing Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on October 19 that “lawless elements” entered the Chinese consulate in Manchester, causing injuries to Chinese personnel. official.

image captiontext, The scene outside the consulate in Manchester

UK ‘takes seriously’

British Foreign Secretary Cleverley said that China‘s recall of Zheng Xiyuan and five other officials showed that the UK took the incident seriously.

“We will continue to abide by the rule of law on the world stage and at home, and we expect others to do the same,” he said.

Cleverley added in a written statement to the Commons: “I am disappointed that these individuals will not be questioned (by the police) or face justice.”

“Nonetheless, it is right that those responsible for the events in Manchester are no longer – or will soon be – consular staff in the UK.”

The British government has informed China that six diplomats need to waive their diplomatic immunity within this week.

Cleverley said the decision was made at the request of Greater Manchester Police.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the British Parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said in a statement: “The British people rightly expect consequences for those who commit crimes on our soil. That’s what it means to live in a country with the rule of law. “

In her statement, she described the Chinese diplomat who attacked the protesters as fleeing the UK like a coward.”

“The (British) Foreign Office must now declare those who fled persona non grata and make it clear that they will never again be welcome in the UK,” she said.

“The feeling that (things) are over”

image source,BBC News Chinese image captiontext, Bob Chan, a Hong Kong citizen in his 30s who was injured in the incident, attended a press conference held by several members of the British Parliament on October 19. Next to him was the former leader of the Conservative Party, Iain Duncan Smith (Iain Duncan Smith, Shi Zhian).

Bob Chan said of Chinese diplomats leaving the UK: “It’s been two months since I was beaten by Chinese consulate staff in Manchester.”

“Today, I heard that some personnel from the consulate have been recalled to China. Although it may take two months for this to happen, I believe this is a way to resolve this complex diplomatic issue.”

“My family and I moved to this country to live freely. What happened on October 16, 2022 was unacceptable and illegal, and the recall of these Chinese diplomats gave me a sense of closure.”

Bob Chan, a Hong Kong resident in his 30s, attended a press conference held by several members of the British Parliament on October 19.

He said at a press conference at the time that the rally was a peaceful demonstration and denied any provocative behavior. He said he never tried to enter the consulate, “I was pulled in.”

He recalled that the staff of the Chinese consulate came out to take away the demonstration props. He tried to stop him, but was dragged into the consulate area, punched and kicked, and someone pulled his hair from behind.

diplomatic immunity

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Zheng Xiyuan, the Chinese Consul General in Manchester, denied that he had attacked the demonstrators, claiming that the lives of the staff of the Consulate General were threatened at that time.

In theory, diplomatic immunity means that diplomats and their families cannot be arrested or prosecuted for any criminal or civil case.

China initially said there was an attempt to break into the consulate illegally.

Police said at the time that as many as 40 demonstrators had gathered outside the consulate, which is a British territory but which police are not allowed to enter without consent.

Greater Manchester Police said a group of men “emerged from the building and one man was dragged into the consulate and assaulted.”

“As we were concerned for the safety of the man, officers intervened and the victim was removed from the consulate,” the police statement said.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Duncan Smith said the UK should formally declare the Chinese diplomats persona non grata.

“It’s not enough to blatantly attack a peaceful democracy activist in Manchester and get those responsible to leave the UK with their heads held high. It’s not fair for China to bring them back,” he said.